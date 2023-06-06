Explained: US intelligence officer turns whistleblower, reveals American govt has UFOs, alien vehicles

A former United States intelligence official turned whistleblower has revealed shocking classified information about the government's secret, covert programmes that have reportedly retrieved UFOs (unidentified flying objects) that are not of human origins. The whistleblower's mind-blowing revelations have been brought to light by a report published on the website 'The Debrief'. Leslie Kean and Ralph Blumenthal — who were part of the team that in 2017 disclosed the existence of a secret Pentagon program investigating UFOs (or UAPs — unidentified anomalous phenomena as they are now officially called) are behind the report. Here's all you need to know. Who is the whistleblower? Can he be trusted? David Charles Grusch, who happens to be a decorated former combat officer who has fought in Afghanistan and has previously worked for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), has come forward as a whistleblower. Grusch's revelations about the US and UFOs The former US intelligence officer claims to have provided Congress and the Intelligence Community Inspector General with classified information regarding covert programmes that involve the retrieval of intact and partially intact vehicles of non-human origin aka UFOs.

Grusch alleges that this vital information has been illegally withheld from Congress. He has also filed a complaint stating that he faced illegal retaliation for his confidential disclosures.

His attorney, Charles McCullough III, a former Inspector General of the Intelligence Community, has filed a complaint on his behalf, stating that UAP-related classified information has been purposefully withheld from Congress by elements within the intelligence community.

The complaint has been deemed credible and urgent by the Intelligence Community Inspector General and has reportedly prompted a whistleblower reprisal investigation.

Reportedly, beginning in 2022, Grusch has provided hours of recorded classified information to Congress, but physical materials related to the wreckage or non-human objects have not been provided.

"The existence of complex historical programs involving the coordinated retrieval and study of exotic materials, dating back to the early 20th century, should no longer remain a secret," he said.

"The majority of retrieved, foreign exotic materials have a prosaic terrestrial explanation and origin – but not all, and any number higher than zero in this category represents an undeniably significant statistical percentage." Others supporting Grusch's claims Jonathan Grey, an intelligence officer specializing in UAP analysis at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, has publicly acknowledged the reality of non-human intelligence and the global nature of the phenomenon.

"The non-human intelligence phenomenon is real. We are not alone."

He also emphasised the need for a global solution to the enigma that has perplexed military and civilian observers for decades.

"Retrievals of this kind are not limited to the United States. This is a global phenomenon, and yet a global solution continues to elude us."

"It is no longer necessary to continue to deny that these advanced technologies derived from non-human intelligence exist at all or to deny that these technologies have landed, crashed, or fallen into the hands of human beings," said Grey.

The disclosures by Grusch and other witnesses have ignited a growing desire within the government to uncover the truth about these covert programs and their national security implications.

Christopher Mellon, a US Intelligence Community veteran has expressed his concerns about the leadership of the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, which was established by Congress to investigate UAP and related phenomena.

"A number of well-placed current and former officials have shared detailed information with me regarding this alleged program, including insights into the history, governing documents and the location where a craft was allegedly abandoned and recovered," he said.

"However, it is a delicate matter getting this potentially explosive information into the right hands for validation. This is made harder by the fact that, rightly or wrongly, a number of potential sources do not trust the leadership of the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office established by Congress."

Various sources have vouched for Grusch's credibility and the sensitivity of the information he possesses. The Air Force, which has been less forthcoming than other agencies about UAP, has seen insiders like Grey come forward to support the claims made by Grusch. How can humanity benefit from these UFOs? As per Dr Garry Nolan, a Professor in the Department of Pathology at Stanford University and a renowned inventor and entrepreneur with more than three hundred published papers, analysis of even small samples of these purported alien materials could potentially lead to inconceivable benefits for humanity.

"Human civilization was utterly transformed by something as small as a grain of silicon or germanium—creating the underpinning of the integrated circuits that underly computation and now even artificial intelligence," said Nolan.

"What might be represented here could be hundreds of technology revolutions ahead of us. It could be more transformative for humanity than what the microprocessor accomplished. Imagine what we could do with even a grain of knowledge about how they operate," he added.