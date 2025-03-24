A University of Georgia student, who went viral for her glamorous mugshot, was arrested for a second time just two weeks later on Sunday (Mar 23). Her smiling mugshot had earned her admirers across the globe for her stunning looks.

Advertisment

Lily Stewart, 20, was taken into custody first time for overspeeding, a charge that was later dismissed, the New York Post reported. However, she landed in legal trouble again after she was booked for fresh charges, according to records.

Also read | Trump supporter’s wife arrested over visa issue, says he doesn’t regret his vote

This time, the Alpha Chi sorority member was arrested on the charges of obstruction of a law enforcement officer and loitering/prowling. She was taken into custody by the campus police around 5:30 am, according to the Athens-Clarke County Sheriff’s Office. The 20-year-old college student was only released after she had to post a bond of $4,000 later that morning.

Advertisment

Also read | Netizens school budget airline Ryanair for body shaming passenger sporting a bald look

Glamorous mugshot goes viral

On March 8, Stewart was on her way to her friend’s birthday party in Milledgeville when she was arrested for overspeeding on a rural country road. In her mugshot, she was seen smiling with her flawless makeup, styled hair and pearl earrings. She quickly went viral on social media.

Advertisment

“It was the second time speeding that got me arrested,” she told The New York Post. “[The cop] placed me in handcuffs and put me in the back of his car.”

Also read | Watch: Paris car chase ends in pile-up, injuring ten French police officers

“I think it’s hilarious. I don’t know what all the hype is about. I just took a mugshot and went on with my day,” she said.

Stewart told the People that she gained thousands of followers and comments.

“There are some beautiful mug shots. I don't think mine's particularly stunning,” Stewart said. “I actually think it's a bad photo of me. If you see me in person, I don't really look the same as I do in that mug shot. I don't think it's a great photo of me.”

Also read | ‘Not being a good ally’: JD Vance’s remarks on Denmark resurface as Second Lady set to visit Greenland

At that time the charges against her were dismissed after she paid a $440 bond.

(With inputs from agencies)