The internet spares no one.

Dave Treacy, a specialist radio presenter and club DJ, booked a ticket on budget airline Ryanair. As he looked forward to his assigned window seat to his surprise it had no trace of it being a window. He took to his X account to tweet, "When you book a window seat, but forget it’s Ryanair."

The airline in response enquired, "Turkey flight?". Now, this may seem like a serious probe, but no, it was to poke at the passenger, who was sporting a bald look.

For those unaware, Turkey is known for affordable hair transplant treatment, is a global leader in the field for the state-of-the-art technology and comprehensive packages for cosmetic surgeries.

Netizens sure couldn't keep calm as the tweet went viral, many looked at the budget airline's response as distasteful. The comment section flooded in support of Treacy, a user, Damian wrote, "You handled this like a pro, weaker man would have just panicked and deleted the original tweet."

Tanya wrote, "Oh so cool. A company making fun of a person for wanting decent service. How relatable." This post made its way to Instagram as well, where a user asked, "What does ‘turkey’ mean in this context? Never heard it used to insult someone’s appearance."

Ahmed Hady wrote, "I don’t think it’s body-shaming! Being a skinhead is not a defect! Not every bald man wants to have hair transplants! It’s Rather considered sexy with lots of people. That said, I still think it was a bad inconsiderate joke by Ryanair. Not funny."

Ryanair is known to post funny responses, but looks like they breached the line here as another user wrote, "People go Ryanair has the best social media account and yes is the social media era and bantering is fine but they also need to get their s**t together."

Jay Silva wrote,"Everyone upset, yet the website clearly says 'No Window' when booking the seat. Also, Ryanair has roasted their own clients for a long time. Often people post to get a reaction."

But DJ Treacy has been a sport as he took to X again to post another photo of the 'window seat' on his way back home.



