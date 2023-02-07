UK: Mother of woman who vanished with her boyfriend wants her back home with newborn baby; pens an open letter

The mother of a missing woman who vanished more than a month ago with her sex offender boyfriend has issued an emotional open letter to her daughter. Mother of Constance Marten, Virgine de Selliers pledged to stand by her daughter and her grandchild.

Constance, 35 and her partner, Mark Gordon, 48, has been on a run for more than a month now since their car broke down on the M61 on 5 January. Gordon was deported after serving a sentence for raping and beating a woman in her 20s in Florida when he was only 14.

According to reports, the runaway couple is living off-grid as they were seen purchasing equipment from an Argos in London.

Since 5 January, this is the first time that Constance's mother has said anything publicly about her daughter's disappearance. In the letter, Mrs de Selliers writes about accepting her with all heart ready to help her and her granddaughter. She called the letter an, 'Open Letter to My Darling Daughter Constance.'

She then wrote, "I know you well enough; you are focused, intelligent, passionate and complex with so much to offer the world."

"So many of your friends have come forward to say such positive things about you, assuring us of their warmest love and support for you and your family. You have made choices in your personal adult life which have proven to be challenging, however, I respect them, and I know that you want to keep your precious newborn child at all costs. With all that you have gone through this baby cannot be removed from you but instead needs looking after in a kind and warm environment."

"I want to help you and my grandchild. You deserve the opportunity to build a new life, establish a stable family and enjoy the same freedoms that most of us have. Constance, I will do what I can to stand alongside you and my grandchild. You are not alone in this situation. We will support you in whatever way we can. I am ready to do what it takes for you to recover from this awful experience so you can thrive and enjoy motherhood."

"I love you and miss you, Mum xx."

So far, the missing couple has avoided being traced by the police by constantly moving and changing their locations. They also keep their faces covered in all of the CCTV images.

A £10,000 reward is on offer for information that leads to them being found safe. The couple collected a significant amount of cash before they went into hiding. The couple travelled from Bolton to Liverpool, then to Harwich in Essex, then to east London and to Newhaven in Sussex, where they were seen near the ferry port on 8 January.