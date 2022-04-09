UFO or Russian weapon? Bizarre cloud formation in Alaska ignites social media

A weird cloud formation over Alaska's Lazy Mountain ignited a social media storm as people said it was a UFO while others speculated that it looked like a meteor.

Some people said it was crashed aircraft. However, Alaska's state trooper said a rescue team on a helicopter had flown a mission around the Lazy Mountain and had found nothing suspicious.

“Further investigation revealed that a large commercial jet was flying in that area around the time that the photos and video were taken, it said, adding,"The aircraft was contacted and reported normal flight operations on its way to JFK airport in New York."

"Troopers believe that the photos and videos showed a contrail from the commercial jet combined with the rising sun which together caused the unique atmospheric sight,” the state troopers said in a statement.

However, social media continued to come out with more theories as some said it was a "top secret Russian weapon" flying above.

The bizarre cloud formation led some users to speculate that it could be a weapons test as conspiracy theories continued to build on the net.

