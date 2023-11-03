Trump mocks Biden for gaffes, but makes the same 'senile' blunders. Kettle calling pot black?

Donald Trump is known for his antics, and is often in the news for making fun of his competitors and the people he dislikes. The former US president has often mocked his political rival and successor, the gaffe-prone Joe Biden, for his age, among other things.

However, a series of blunders made by the eccentric businessman himself raises the question: Is Trump questioning Biden's senility just another case of pot calling the kettle black?

An oops moment

Just last month, at a campaign stop for his presidential run, Trump was seen doing an exaggerated impersonation of Joe Biden, walking around the stage with a mocking expression of confusion.

"He’s always looking around, where do I go?" he said, questioning his rival's mental fitness for holding the US presidential office.

Weeks later, CNN reports, Trump himself was caught on the mic slipping, confusing facts.

Taking the stage in Sioux City, Iowa, the former president thanked supporters for coming out to Sioux City, South Dakota, instead of Iowa.

Iowa state senator's discrete attempts to correct his blunder didn't go unnoticed, either.

The Republican frontrunner

Biden has made his fair share of gaffes. These faux pas have been repeatedly used by Republicans to raise questions about the 80-year-old's ability to serve as commander-in-chief. Booing the Democrat, they push for their own frontrunner, who, by the way, is just three years younger at 77 years.

It seems like the Republican frontrunner is suffering from the safe predicament as his Democrat rival: age.

A series of blunders made by Trump could be taken as evidence that Biden and him are in the same boat.

During a summit in Washington DC, Trump said Biden could "plunge the world into World War II", a war that ended 80 years ago.

Not only that, he also confused Biden with Obama, his former rival, and said he (Trump) beat Obama in recent polls. He also repeatedly mispronounced Hamas militant group's name as Hummus, the popular Middle Eastern dip — but at least he got the region right.

Trump's loss, someone else's gain

Trump's rivals have been quick to capitalise on his errors.

Last month, Trump's rival in the presidential nomination race Ron DeSantis remarked: "This is a different Donald Trump than 2015 and 2016 — lost the zip on his fastball."

"He is wedded to the teleprompter. He can't get off that teleprompter. Anytime he does, he says things like, 'don't vote.' He's telling people not to vote, like, we have all the votes," DeSantis said while talking to reporters in New Hampshire.

What's more? DeSantis, the Florida governor, even launched a "Trump accident tracker" that is meant to highlight the former president's slip-ups, blunders and more to "remind the American people of the liability he (Trump) would be in the Oval Office".

So, how old is too old, 77 or 80 years?