Trump too old for re-election, but Biden more so: US poll

As the political discourse within the United States gradually but surely moves towards US Presidential election 2024, a poll has revealed that US citizen consider both, US President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump 'too old' for re-election. However, the survey has revealed that people are more focused on Biden's age. He will be 82 when is assumes office for a second term, if he gets re-elected. Trump is not far behind, he is 77 years old now and would be closer to his 80s if he gets re-elected.

The survey was conducted by ABC News/ Washington Post in September. 74 per cent of the respondents reportedly said that Biden was too old, while 50 per cent of the respondents felt the same about Trump. There was an uptick of 6 per cent in people who consider Biden too old as compared to a poll conducted in May this year.

While Biden acknowledges the age factor and the discussions, he stresses that he is fit.

"I feel good. I feel excited about the prospects, and I think we're on the verge of really turning the corner in a way we haven't in a long time," Biden told ABC News in April.

Biden is gaffe-prone and has been in news for his rambling speeches and even physical falls. Trump is almost equally criticised for his factual errors, many of them, even when he was the president.

Democrats recently, have upped their attacks on Trump over his slip-ups, like the one when he said Biden would start second world war.

Earlier this month, Trump called Victor Orban is a "leader of Turkey" when in reality, he is prime minister of Hungary