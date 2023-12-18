Fitness matters: Walk, run, jog, hike your way to the bank at this Chinese company

A paper company in China’s Guangdong province has implemented a novel, yet controversial, policy of rewarding its employees. Instead of handing out bonuses based on their performances in the office every year, the employees will be judged monthly based on how much they exercise.

According to local media, the Dongpo Paper company has devised a new rewards programme wherein the employees will get a bonus every month determined by how much they run, hike, walk or complete other exercises.

For example, an individual will receive a full 100 per cent bonus if they run 50km in a month, and 130 per cent if they run 100km, Guangzhou Daily reported.

Furthermore, those unable to run can earn money by participating in other physical exercises like mountain hiking and speed walking, which could account for 60 and 30 per cent, respectively, of the total exercise required.

Fit for work

Their monthly targets are recorded in an app, which is then shared with the company.

Furthermore, the company will provide bonuses and subsidies for employees to buy sports shoes according to their monthly running mileage of either 30km, 50km or 100km.

When the news of the company’s innovative incentive policy first went viral on social media, the company explained why it adopted such a scheme.

Company boss defends move

The company’s boss, Lin Zhiyong, said that a company can only successfully thrive if its employees are physically fit.

“A company can last long when its employees are healthy,” he was quoted as saying.

Also read | US: Heist takes nasty turn for three robbers after they lose their car to a fourth robber

According to the firm’s official WeChat account, Lin practises what he preaches, having reached the summit of Mount Everest twice, reports South China Morning Post daily.

He said he has spent the last three years encouraging his employees to enjoy sports and fitness as he does.

Lin said that the scheme has been well received by the employees, who feel that they can keep their bodies healthy and earn money at the same time.