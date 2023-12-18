LIVE TV
ugc_banner

US: Heist takes nasty turn for three robbers after they lose their car to a fourth robber

Colorado, USAEdited By: Vikrant SinghUpdated: Dec 18, 2023, 11:19 AM IST
main img

Commerce City Police officers say they apprehend two out of three masked and armed suspects in Colorado Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Three masked and armed individuals were robbing a check cashing service in Commerce City on Saturday morning (Dec 16), when a fourth robber came and ran away with their car.

An armed robbery in USA's Colorado took an ironic twist over the weekend as their gateway car was stolen by someone else in the middle of the heist.

Three masked and armed individuals were robbing a check cashing service in Commerce City on Saturday morning (Dec 16), when a fourth robber came and ran away with their car.

The getaway car was most likely already stolen by the trio, the local police department said.

trending now

Watch: Western US states reach deal on colorado river conservation

×

Two suspects were detained by Commerce City Police, while an investigation into the incident was still on.

“In an unexpected and ironic twist… as the trio was robbing the business…a fourth criminal stole their getaway vehicle… which may have already been stolen,” a post on X shared by Commerce City Police Department stated. 

“We don’t know. If we get a solid description of it, we will release that here,” the post added.

×

Also read: Shocking! Authorities discover 189 decomposing bodies at Colorado funeral home

The police have not released any information about the fourth suspect involved.

They don't have a solid description of the stolen getaway vehicle, but they said they would share that information when they have it. 

Anyone who was present during the robbery or has any information about it is asked to call Detective Garcia at 303-227-7147.

(With inputs from agencies)

author

Vikrant Singh

Geopolitical writer at WION, follows Indian foreign policy and world politics, a truth seeker. 

RELATED

This is what going to gym looks like on International Space Station

Woman in Taiwan replaces drinking water with sweetened drinks, ends up with 300 kidney stones

Watch: Cringe alert! Snail seen moving in salad ordered from Swiggy