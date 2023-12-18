US: Heist takes nasty turn for three robbers after they lose their car to a fourth robber

An armed robbery in USA's Colorado took an ironic twist over the weekend as their gateway car was stolen by someone else in the middle of the heist.

Three masked and armed individuals were robbing a check cashing service in Commerce City on Saturday morning (Dec 16), when a fourth robber came and ran away with their car.

The getaway car was most likely already stolen by the trio, the local police department said.

Watch: Western US states reach deal on colorado river conservation × Two suspects were detained by Commerce City Police, while an investigation into the incident was still on.

“In an unexpected and ironic twist… as the trio was robbing the business…a fourth criminal stole their getaway vehicle… which may have already been stolen,” a post on X shared by Commerce City Police Department stated.

“We don’t know. If we get a solid description of it, we will release that here,” the post added. In an unexpected and ironic twist: while the trio was robbing the business, a 4th criminal stole their getaway vehicle… which could have already been stolen. We don’t know. If we get a good description, we’ll share it here. https://t.co/GRc06asMYi — Commerce City Police Department (@CommerceCityPD) December 16, 2023 × Also read: Shocking! Authorities discover 189 decomposing bodies at Colorado funeral home

The police have not released any information about the fourth suspect involved.

They don't have a solid description of the stolen getaway vehicle, but they said they would share that information when they have it.

Anyone who was present during the robbery or has any information about it is asked to call Detective Garcia at 303-227-7147.