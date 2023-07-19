'That's an alien ship': Green fireball in night sky sparks UFO panic in USA's Louisiana. Watch!

A Ring doorbell camera in Gretna, Louisiana, has captured an intriguing event that has sparked widespread speculation about UFOs. In the early hours of July 14, at around 4:30 am (local time), the camera recorded a green fireball streaking brilliantly across the night sky, leaving residents in awe and questioning the possibility of extraterrestrial activity.

Speculation market turns red hot

The captivating sight of the emerald light has fueled discussions and conspiracy theories among locals and social media users. While the American Meteorological Society attributes the event to a meteor, sceptics remain unconvinced.

Alternative theories have surfaced ranging from alien spacecraft to interdimensional beings, disregarding the conventional explanation.

29 such sightings recorded in recent times

This sighting is not an isolated incident. Recently, there have been similar reports of green fireballs in six different states, totalling 29 sightings.

One notable case in Las Vegas involved a police officer's body camera capturing a suspected UFO streaking across the night sky.

The police officer’s camera tracked the object at about 11:50 pm on April 30, and its flash was also seen as far as Utah and California, according to the American Meteor Society. The incident led to further debate about the existence of extraterrestrial life.

Watch: Aliens saying `hello` through signals from centre of Milky Way

While some may find humour in the situation, others genuinely wonder about the potential for extraterrestrial encounters. One social media user jokingly likened the situation to UFOs stopping for a local delicacy, while others expressed their genuine fears. "That ain’t no meteor, that’s an alien ship warping into our space and time,” another user wrote.

For now, the American Meteorological Society is investigating the video captured by the Ring camera to shed light on the mysterious green fireball.