Are aliens visiting Earth? Harvard professor finds UFO debris in Pacific Ocean

In an unbelievable achievement, Harvard Professor Avi Loeb said that he was able to recover the microscopic remnants of what he claimed to belong to an unidentified space object that had crashed into the Pacific Ocean around a decade ago, hoping that they are proof of an advanced alien civilisation.



Loeb, along with his team, had gone on a 'historic expedition' and managed to gather 50 microscopic particle spherules that appear like specs of dust and collectively weigh 35 milligrams. The particles were collected off the coast of Papua New Guinea.



Loeb claimed to have seen a "runaway fireball" in 2014 which he said had exploded in the lower atmosphere and then dropped into the ocean.

ALSO READ | Harvard physicist in search for ‘alien artefact’ that fell from space

The mysterious object, which has been labelled as "IM1", "is actually tougher and has material strength that is higher than all the space rocks that were cut along by NASA," said Professor Loeb, while speaking to Fox News from the expedition boat.

'Perfectly round' particles discovered

"Given IM1’s high speed and anomalous material strength, its source must have been a natural environment different from the solar system, or an extraterrestrial technological civilisation,” he added. The researcher stated that the particles they found were "perfectly round."



Once inspected using a microscope, he said that "the objects appear to look like molten raindrops," which he compared to blood droplets.



"My daughter asked me if she could put one on a necklace, but I told her, ‘It’s too small to thread,'" said Loeb. Prof Loeb and his team have been hoping to discover more about the origin of the object.



"This could be the first time humans put their hands on interstellar material. "This has never been done before. We never received a package at our doorstep from a cosmic neighbour,” he said.

WATCH | UFO-like vehicle takes flight in China, iUFO turns sci-fi into reality

The process of extracting microscopic space materials from the ocean bed was a task, which Prof Loeb and his team managed to do by using powerful magnets and following the trajectory taken by the mysterious object.



"The interpretation will be left to follow-up papers. "In response to the nay-sayers we say nothing other than show our data in our first publication. One cannot argue with facts, only with interpretations,” Prof Loeb wrote in the latest of his 33 essays



The particles will be carried back to the lab by the team where they will analyse their elemental and isotopic composition, and prepare a report on the basis of data gathered which will be published in a paper submitted to a peer-reviewed journal.