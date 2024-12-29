In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old Bangkok social media influencer with intellectual disabilities lost his life after accepting a drinking challenge for money.

Advertisment

Thanakarn Kanthee, also known as 'Bank Leicester' on social media, was known for accepting dares to earn money for his family. His last challenge, for which he drank a 350 ml bottle of whiskey to earn 10,000 baht ($293.43) per bottle, proved fatal for him.

Also read | Influencer RJ Simran Singh dies by suicide in Gurugram

The fatal drinking challenge

Advertisment

The incident happened during a party, where he was filmed as people cheered him on for the challenge. Shortly after he drank the whiskey, he started looking ill and vomitted after which he was rushed to a hospital.

The video captured at the scene showed partygoers laughing as Thanakarn takes on the dare. However, soon the situation turned serious when he became ill and was taken to hospital. He was pronounced dead at 3:40 am on December 26.

Muere influencer tras reto viral de beber alcohol; lo hizo por 18 mil pesos



Thanakarn Kanthee, un joven influencer tailandés de 21 años, falleció trágicamente después de participar en un peligroso reto de consumo de alcohol durante una fiesta.



Por un pago de 30 mil baht (cerca… pic.twitter.com/rRz6MXn9nF — Rosa Lilia Torres- Noticias (@rosaliliatorrs) December 28, 2024

Advertisment

Thanakarn was a garland seller and gained online fame after performing rap songs to attract buyers. He was also frequently seen participating in drinking challenges to earn money for his impoverished family.

Also read | Thai villagers thought a ghost was crying out. What they found left them dumbstruck

Police make arrest

An investigation by the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) and local police led to the arrest of a man named Ekkachart Meephrom on the charge of recklessness causing death in connection with the death of the influencer, Bangkok Post reported.

Ekkachart’s house was raided from where the police seized a pistol, bank passbooks, mobile phones, and SIM cards for investigation. During the questioning, he confessed to the offence. He has been detained for 12 days without bail as the police continue their investigation, which may result in a sentence of up to 10 years and a fine of 20,000 baht ($5868.55).

(With inputs from agencies)