In a shocking turn of events, social media influencer and radio jockey Simran Singh was found dead in her house in Gurugram, Haryana.

Singh, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, allegedly died by suicide. On Wednesday (Dec 26), her body was found in her rented home in Sector 47. However, no suicide note was found.

The police were called by Simran’s friend, who was staying in the same house, at around 9:30 pm on Wednesday. SHO of Sadar police station has said that when they arrived at her apartment, the door was locked from inside, via PTI.

Her family members have arrived after being informed about the incident. “We handed over the body to the family members after the postmortem today. A probe is underway,” the SHO added.

Simran's family has not filed any complaint against anyone and has reportedly said that she has been facing issues for some time now, due to which she took this tragic step. No case has been registered.

Simran was a well-known social media influencer and had over 6,82,000 followers on Instagram.