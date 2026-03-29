/Telangana brings bill to deduct 15% salary of employees, MPs, MLAs neglecting parents

The Telangana Legislative Assembly is all set to pass a bill to deduct 15 per cent or Rs 10,000, whichever is less, of the gross salary of employees working in the government and private sectors, as well as public representatives, including MLAs, MLCs, corporators, sarpanches, and others in the state, who neglect their parents, and pay the amount to the parents.

The SC, ST Welfare and Senior Citizens Minister, Adluri Laxman Kumar, tabled the Telangana Employees Accountability and Monitoring of Parental Support Bill, 2026, in the Assembly on Saturday.

Under the new law, the government will constitute an appointing authority in which the employee is working. The government would designate the district collector as the designated authority in each district for adjudicating and deciding applications filed by the parents.

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It will also constitute a Senior Citizens Commission, which will serve as appellate authority.

The government also plans on constituting a state-level monitoring body to oversee the implementation of the provisions of this Act.

If any employee neglects parental care, the dependent parents can submit a written application to the designated authority seeking apportionment of the employee’s monthly salary. The apportioned amount will be paid directly to the parents every month by the appointing authority from the employee’s salary.

However, the parents should, prima facia, show that they do not have an adequate source of income to maintain their livelihood in a dignified manner and need financial support.

The designated authority must examine and dispose of the application within 60 days, and if it fails, parents can appeal before the Senior Citizens Commission within 45 days.

In case of the death of a dependent parent, the surviving parent can submit an application seeking transfer of the deducted apportioned amount to his or her bank account.

In case of the death of both dependent parents, the employee concerned can submit an application seeking cancellation of the deduction of the apportioned amount from salary.

The government expressed concern that instances of neglect and lack of support for elderly parents have been increasing, and it is necessary to promote enforceable moral responsibility in society.

The bill said, “Article 21 of the Constitution of India asserts the right to life encompasses various aspects, including the right to live with dignity. The parents of the employees are an inseparable part of Indian family system and it is therefore felt expedient to provide for an enforceable morality through certain norms among those employees, who do neglect their parents and to ensure every employee lead as a role model in the society.”