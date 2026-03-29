/‘Damage to E‑3 AWACS aircraft caused by a clogged kitchen pipe’: Iran trolls US CENTCOM, Trump

State-affiliated Iranian media, including Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), has launched a social media campaign using a mock “fact-check” format to target United States Central Command (CENTCOM) and President Donald Trump over reported damage to American military equipment.

The campaign, which has gained traction online, reframes alleged combat losses as routine technical or household issues. In its latest instance, Iranian media reported damage to a US E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft stationed at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

Following reports of an Iranian missile and drone barrage that injured 12 US personnel, IRIB circulated a mock bulletin on Sunday (March 29) claiming the damage was caused by a “clogged drain pipe from the aircraft’s kitchen dishwasher” rather than a missile strike.

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The messaging follows a similar narrative used earlier during a March 12 incident involving the USS Gerald R Ford (CVN-78). While Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed it had struck the carrier in the Red Sea, US officials attributed visible smoke to a “laundry room fire”.

Iranian outlets have since amplified such explanations, using them to question US military credibility. The approach blends satire with strategic messaging, aiming to portray US hardware as vulnerable and official statements as misleading.

Amid the online campaign, independent satellite imagery dated March 28 indicates significant burn marks at Prince Sultan Air Base, suggesting structural damage to at least one E-3G AWACS aircraft and multiple refuelling tankers consistent with explosive impact.

The development highlights a parallel information battle alongside the ongoing West Asia conflict, where narratives compete as much as military actions.

Currently, the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) is docked in Split, Croatia, for repairs, while the damaged E-3 Sentry remains grounded in Saudi Arabia.

(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.)