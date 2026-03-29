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Saudi, Egypt and Turkey foreign ministers hold quadrilateral talks in Pakistan for Iran war de-escalation

Anuj Shrivastava
Edited By Anuj Shrivastava
Published: Mar 29, 2026, 20:12 IST | Updated: Mar 29, 2026, 20:12 IST
Saudi, Egypt and Turkey foreign ministers hold quadrilateral talks in Pakistan for Iran war de-escalation

The quadrilateral talks are being held to deescalate the Iran war. Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

The diplomats discussed the ongoing regional situation and deliberated on ways for peace and security. The quadrilateral meeting is being held to open a window for diplomacy for ending an over-month-long war, which began on February 28.

The quadrilateral talks of foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, and Pakistan were held in Islamabad on Sunday to discuss the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and make efforts to deescalate the Iran war. The high-level talks involving Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will be held over two days.

The talks are focused on de-escalating the US and Israel’s war with Iran and addressing broader regional issues.

The diplomats discussed the ongoing regional situation and deliberated on ways for peace and security.

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Islamabad has cordial ties with both Washington and Tehran and, hence, playing an intermediary, conveyed a 15-point peace plan proposed by the US to Iran.

The meeting is being held in a bid to open a window for diplomacy for ending an over-month-long war, which began on February 28.

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Dar had earlier confirmed indirect talks between the US and Iran were underway through messages being relayed by Pakistan, with Turkey and Egypt also helping in the effort.

Iran rejected the 15-point US proposal and insisted that it will end the “imposed war” on its own terms and timeline.

Iran offered a counterproposal with five conditions for ending the war: a complete halt to aggression and assassinations; mechanisms to prevent the war from being reimposed; guaranteed payment of reparations; resolution across all fronts and resistance groups; and international recognition of Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz.

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Anuj Shrivastava

Anuj Shrivastava

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Anuj Shrivastava

Anuj Shrivastava is a Senior News Editor at WION Digital with over 20 years of experience across publishing, print, and digital media. He’s passionate about news, has a penchant fo...Read More

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