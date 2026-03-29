/Donald Trump says he surrounds himself with 'losers' because it makes him 'feel better'

US President Donald Trump on Friday evening said that he surrounds himself with “losers” because he “likes people who listen to my success”. He said that he doesn't like successful people, as he doesn't like to listen to their “success stories”. He made those comments while acknowledging the controversial nature of the comment, he told the crowd, "I'm only kidding... eh, sort of".Trump was at the Saudi-backed conference Future Investment Initiative (FII) summit in Miami.

“I always like to hang around with losers, actually, because it makes me feel better. I hate guys who are very, very successful, and you have to listen to their success stories. I like people who like to listen to my success," said Trump. He made the comment in a question-and-answer round following his lengthy speech. He suggested that they could discuss "sex" or “whatever the hell you want."

Trump also heaped some praise on the late IRGC general Qasem Soleimani, who was killed by the US in 2020. He characterised Soleimani as a "great leader" and a "mad genius," but called him a "vicious, horrible human being". He further explained the leader label, saying, "if you define a leader in a certain way- a very powerful leader". He claimed that the Iranian leadership was happy when Soleimani was eliminated. Iranian leadership was “extremely happy”, adding that they wouldn't, but he was very powerful and "nobody’s going to be asking them anymore because they’re not here either". He suggested that the Iranian leadership is not there, and nobody wants to be their leader anymore. He said that the “supreme leader” is no more “supreme” and the son is either dead or severely injured, as no one has heard or seen him. “Their leaders are all dead… Their supreme leader is no longer supreme. He's dead,” he said and further added, “Iran's navy is gone… their air force is totally, completely dead.” He claimed that they were "begging” to make a deal.