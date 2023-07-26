Sudha Murty trends on X for her concerns over using same spoon for veg, non-veg

Author Sudha Murty has been in the news lately for expressing concerns about the use of the same spoon for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. Her comments have generated a lot of discussion on social media, particularly on X (formerly known as Twitter), where her name has been trending.

The Infosys Foundation chairperson, writer and philanthropist said she is a pure vegetarian and generally carries her food as she is concerned if the same spoon is used for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. Sudha Murty said this in a YouTube interview 'Khaane Mein Kya Hai'.

"I am adventurous in my work, not in my food. I am in fact scared. I am a pure vegetarian, I don’t even eat eggs or garlic. What I am scared of is, is that the same spoon will be used for both, vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. It weighs on my mind a lot! Hence when we go out, I only search for veg restaurants. Or, I carry one bag full of eatables. I carry ready-to-eat stuff, that you have to just heat in water, I carry poha," Sudha Murty said in the interview.

X users were quick to post UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's photo with an assortment of meat and asked whether the UK PM has separate spoons for Sudha Murty, his mother-in-law.

Sudha Murty tells in the interview that she enjoys food but isn't a great cook and that's why Narayana Murthy has maintained his weight all along, but she makes great tea and poha.

"I know basic cooking. I can cook parota, dal and subzi, rice, sambar. We don't go to hotels. I can cook simple things. I never learnt special cooking because I always worked outside," Murty said in the interview.

How Sudha Murty manages to eat vegetarian food abroad

Sudha Murty said she carries a bag full of eatables when she goes abroad. She makes 25-30 chapatis and takes roasted suji so that it is ready to eat when added to hot water. "I also carry a cooker. This I learnt from my grandmother. No matter which country I go to, I carry my food," Sudha Murty said.

While some people on the internet concurred that bringing food from home is a good idea, others argued to the contrary.

In recent times, Sudha Murty made appearances on many television shows revealing many unknown stories about her life.

