Delhi wakes up to heavy rains after Yamuna reaches below danger mark; IMD issues 'yellow' alert

Delhi and its neighbouring area woke up to heavy rainfall on Wednesday. The National Capital Region (NCR) also received a downpour with thundershowers and lightning, bringing respite from the soaring temperatures. The minimum temperature on Wednesday morning stood at 26 degrees Celsius.

For most of Delhi-NCR, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a ‘yellow’ alert, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms.

Also Read | Fire breaks out inside SpiceJet aircraft at Delhi airport during maintenance

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning at isolated places over west Uttar Pradesh. Heavy rain/thunderstorm/lightning at isolated places over HP, Punjab, Haryana, East Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan,” the IMD wrote in its bulletin.

During the early hours, the IMD predicted “thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain” that would occur over and neighbouring areas of isolated places of Delhi, NCR, and other places.

The rainfall on Wednesday came after weeks of sweltering heat and humidity in the capital city. Many visuals of heavy rain lashing parts of Delhi-NCR were shared on social media which caused water-logging in some parts of the city.

A video shared by news agency PTI showed dense clouds formed over the national capital.

Water level rises in Yamuna, Hindon

The Yamuna River in the national capital is still flowing just a few centimetres below the danger mark at 205.24 meters, as recorded at 10:00 pm on Tuesday. Amid heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas- mainly Himachal and Uttarakhand, there have been marginal fluctuations in the water level over the past few days.

The river touched an all-time high level of 208.66m on July 13 which flooded low-lying areas across Delhi, causing evacuations of more than 27,000 people. The losses incurred in terms of property, businesses, and earnings have run up to crores, said reports.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Hindon River, a tributary of the Yamuna, began overflowing due to an increase in the water discharge. It submerged a huge yard filled with cars belonging to a private company in the Ecotech 3 area of Greater Noida.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE