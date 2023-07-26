Fire breaks out inside SpiceJet aircraft at Delhi airport during maintenance

A SpiceJet aircraft caught fire during maintenance work at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Tuesday evening. As per the officials, the aircraft and maintenance personnel are safe.

"On July 25, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft under maintenance, while carrying out engine ground run at idle power at bay, the AME observed fire warning on #1 Engine. The aircraft fire extinguisher bottle was discharged. As a precaution, a fire brigade was called. Aircraft and maintenance personnel are safe," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

The aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) today took off enhanced surveillance on SpiceJet and issued a statement.

The DGCA said, “Accordingly 51 spot checks were conducted across 11 locations pan India, on the Boeing 737 and Bombardier DHC Q-400 fleet of aircraft, wherein a total of 23 aircraft were inspected and 95 observations were made by the DGCA teams."

“The findings were of routine nature and were not considered significant by DGCA. Suitable maintenance action was taken by the airline to address the findings in accordance with DGCA guidelines. As a consequence, Spicejet has been taken off the enhanced surveillance regime by DGCA,” the DGCA added.

SpiceJet to get $61 million infusion from top shareholder

The Indian budget carrier SpiceJet said on Wednesday (July 12) that top shareholder Ajay Singh would infuse USD 60.85 million into the airline as it aims to return to full operations.

About a fourth of SpiceJet's fleet has been grounded amid a string of weak quarterly results and fierce competition in the sector. The airline is scrambling to raise funds.

The fund infusion for SpiceJet has come at a time when Indian budget carriers are looking to take advantage of the vacuum left by Go First, a crisis-hit rival airline.

SpiceJet has said that it will issue shares, convertible securities or share warrants on a preferential basis to Singh. The deal will also open up credit facilities of 2.06 billion rupees (USD 25 million) under the government's emergency credit line guarantee scheme.

Singh, who is also SpiceJet's managing director, holds a 50.6 per cent stake in the company.

"This investment will allow the airline to accelerate its growth plans and capture new opportunities in the market, grow its revenue and profits," Singh said in a press release.

(With inputs from agencies)

