India: Trust vote against Modi govt accepted by Lok Sabha speaker

No Confidence Motion against the Indian government, which was moved by the Opposition, has been accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday (July 26) on the ongoing Manipur issue.

Gaurav Gogoi, the Congress's deputy leader in Lok Sabha submitted a notice for the No Confidence Motion and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) floor leader Nageshwar Rao submitted a separate notice to the Speaker.

The speaker of the lower house of parliament said, "I will discuss with the leaders of all parties and inform of you of an appropriate time to take this up for discussion."

Lok Sabha was also adjourned till 2:00pm (IST) amid sloganeering by the Opposition MPs who were demanding PM Narendra Modi's presence in the House for discussion on Manipur violence. Rajya Sabha was also adjourned briefly.

While speaking to reporters, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, "The Prime Minister should make a statement on this (Manipur issue). Whatever is happening in Manipur, the opposition is unitedly raising this issue..."

What happened in No Confidence Motion?

No Confidence Motion allows the opposition to challenge the government's majority on the House floor. If the government fails to do so, the administration must resign.

The opposition alliance has been cornering the ruling government on the Manipur ethnic violence. Ever since the monsoon session of parliament began on July 20, the Mampir situation has dominated it.

Congress MP K Suresh said, "I.N.D.I.A partners unanimously decide to move a no-confidence motion against the NDA government. The government, Home Minister and Defence Minister are saying that we're ready for the discussion in the House, but they are not making the atmosphere in the House for discussion."

Suresh also claimed that "we have enough numbers to move a no-confidence motion against the government" as he said PM Modi is not coming to the House and sitting every day in his chamber, meeting media and having BJP parliamentary party meetings.

(With inputs from agencies)

