WATCH | PM Modi's 2018 prophecy of opposition bringing no-confidence motion goes viral

As the opposition alliance, also called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) prepares to bring a no-confidence motion against the government, a 2018 video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi predicting the same has gone viral. In the video, PM Modi can be seen telling the opposition MPs sitting in the Lok Sabha (Lower House), mockingly, that they should prepare to table a similar motion in 2023.

Notably, in 2018, Telugu Desam Party moved a no-trust vote in the parliament which was supported by several parties in the opposition. The then speaker of the house, Sumitra Mahajan allowed the trust vote which ultimately, the opposition lost bitterly.

In the aftermath of the vote, PM Modi made the prophetic statement which has come true now.

“I would like to extend my good wishes that you prepare well so that in 2023 (he pauses as members laugh) you get a chance to bring a no-confidence motion again,” PM Modi said in his address.

After a 12-hour debate in 2018, the Modi-led NDA government defeated the no-confidence motion in the lower house by 199 votes. While 126 members supported the motion, 325 MPs rejected it. During the day-long session, both the government and opposition traded blows. The most noteworthy moment was when the former Congress president, Rahul Gandhi, approached the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and gave him a hug.

During the address, PM Modi ridiculed the opposition, especially the Congress. The BJP leader said it was the consequence of arrogance that Congress' tally fell from over 400 at one time to nearly 40 in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

"It is due to the spirit of service that the BJP rose from two seats to winning power on its own," he added.

Opposition submits notice for no-confidence motion

The newly minted opposition alliance is looking to cash in on its unity to put the central government under pressure. On Wednesday (July 26), Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) submitted notices seeking a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha against the government.

A no-confidence motion allows the opposition to challenge the government's majority on the floor of the House. If the motion is passed, the government is bound to resign. If the motion is admitted, it will be the 28th time in parliamentary history that it has been brought to the House floors.

