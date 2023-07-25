Opposition alliance INDIA to submit no-confidence motion against government on 26 July

The newly formed alliance of 26 opposition parties, INDIA or Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, will be bringing a no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha against the government tomorrow, 26th July, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told ANI news agency.

As the Manipur issue continues to remain a hot topic in national politics, the alliance has formed a notice draft. The notice needs to be supported by the signatures of at least 50 Members of Parliament. In order for the House speaker to read the notice, the front needs to submit the same before 10 am on Wednesday, PTI news agency said.

In addition, Congress has also issued a whip in Lok Sabha for the party members to be present in its parliamentary office "to discuss some important issues" by 10:30 am.

The key decision was taken during a meeting of INDIA MPs on Tuesday.

One of the alliance leaders said the meeting was held to force the Indian government to hold a discussion on the Manipur issue. It is not just in Lok Sabha that INDIA is trying to target the government. Its strategy is also to continue building pressure on the government in the Rajya Sabha.

"We discussed that if we move a notice of no-confidence motion with 50 MP signatures, the PM will have to speak. If he still doesn't speak, it will send a clear message that he is running away. It is a matter of perception. We are working on it now and we will make sure we submit it before 10 am tomorrow," said a senior leader of the alliance.

"The overall parliamentary strategy is in place for the INDIA parties. Tactics to execute that strategy evolve every day. Rule 198 of the Lok Sabha states the procedure of moving a no-confidence motion. 'Picture abhi baki hai' (the story is still unfolding)!" said Derek O'Brien, Trinamool's leader in Rajya Sabha.

Indian government ready for discussion

Indian Union Home Minister Amit Shah has written to the leaders of Opposition in both Houses saying that the Indian government is ready for a discussion. "They (Opposition) are not interested in co-operation, they are not interested in Dalits, nor in the welfare of women, so their sloganeering is very obvious. However, I want to say again that I have written to the leaders of Opposition in both Houses that I am ready for a detailed debate on Manipur. The government has no fear and anyone who wants to discuss is welcome," the home minister said in Lok Sabha.

"We don't have anything to hide. We have to go to the polls and people are watching you. Create a conducive atmosphere for a discussion on this sensitive issue of Manipur," Amit Shah added.

The home minister also shared a letter he wrote to Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on X social media platform

"The government is ready to discuss the issue of Manipur and seeks cooperation from all the parties, rising above party lines. I hope that all the parties will cooperate in resolving this important issue," he wrote.