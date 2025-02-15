Study links popular birth control method to higher risk of heart attack and stroke

A new study has found that some hormonal birth control methods, including pills, vaginal rings, and skin patches, may increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.

The study, published in The BMJ, looked at the health records of over two million women in Denmark and found that certain contraceptives carried higher risks than others.

Which birth control methods are risky?

The study found that:

- The vaginal ring increased the risk of stroke by 2.4 times and heart attack by 3.8 times.

- The skin patch raised the stroke risk by 3.4 times.

- The combined estrogen-progestin pill, the most common birth control pill, doubled the risk of stroke and heart attack. - Progestin-only pills and implants had a slightly increased risk but were safer than the combined pill.

- The progestin-only intrauterine device (IUD) was found to be the safest, with no increased heart risks.

Should you be worried?

Experts suggest that doctors should consider these risks before prescribing contraceptives.“Although absolute risks were low, clinicians should include the potential risk of arterial thrombosis in their assessment of the benefits and risks when prescribing hormonal contraceptive method,” the authors said.

Therese Johansson from the Swedish Institute of Technology said that heart attacks and strokes are rare in young women, but because so many people use birth control, the side effects should not be ignored.

More research needed

Since this was an observational study, it does not prove that birth control directly causes heart problems.