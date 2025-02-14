A driver in Layton, Utah, narrowly avoided serious injury after jumping out of their SUV just moments before it was struck by a passenger train. The incident was captured on security cameras and has since gained significant attention on social media, with the video amassing over 13 million views on X.

Advertisment

The footage, shared by Collin Rugg, shows the SUV approaching a railroad crossing as warning lights flashed and the barrier gate lowered. Instead of stopping, the driver proceeded past the gate, bringing the vehicle to a halt with its rear wheels still on the tracks.

NEW: Utah driver jumps out of their car at the last moment before the vehicle is demolished by an oncoming train in Layton, Utah.



Hear me out... the individual could have just driven forward.



A white SUV could be seen getting rear-ended as it quickly came to a stop as the… pic.twitter.com/yLy2fZUinY — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 12, 2025

As the train approached, the driver attempted to reverse but struck the gate arm, leaving the front wheels stranded on the tracks. After trying unsuccessfully to push the gate back, they abandoned the vehicle just seconds before the train collided with it.

Advertisment

Also read: Humpback whale swallows kayaker, spits him out unharmed

Authorities Respond

Speaking to KSL-TV, Utah Transit Authority (UTA) Public Information Officer Gavin Gustafson described the event as a fortunate escape, emphasising that no injuries were reported.

Advertisment

“It’s easy to say the driver should have moved forward or broken through the gate, but in that moment, they were likely in shock,” Gustafson told Fox News.

Although the driver emerged unharmed, the crash caused significant damage, with reports estimating over $100,000 in costs to the train.

Also read: World's fastest computer 'El Capitan' begins operation for nuclear and defence research

Public Reaction

The video has sparked a range of reactions online. Some users expressed relief that the driver escaped in time, with one commenting, “This could have been a tragedy just a second later.”

Others questioned the driver’s actions, criticising the decision to ignore railroad signals. One user wrote, “Why do people take these risks? Trains can’t stop instantly.”

Some users sympathised, suggesting that panic played a role in the driver’s decision-making. “It’s easy to judge from a distance, but in that moment, they probably froze,” one comment read.

The incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of ignoring railway signals and the importance of remaining alert at crossings.