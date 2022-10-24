Students don 'anti-cheating hats' in Philippines, images go viral

Authorities across the world routinely find new ways to curb the menace of cheating during exams. While some appear amusing, others make one question the practicality of it. One such incident has emerged from the Philippines where college students can be seen wearing 'anti-cheating' hats.

Reportedly, the images of the students wearing them during an exam went viral on the Philippines' social media and quickly spread across the globe.

In the images, students in a college at the Bicol University College of Engineering in Legazpi City could be seen wearing hats made from different materials, ranging from cardboard to egg crates and other recyclable items.

According to local media reports, the students were asked to wear headgear to prevent them from peeking into their peers' exam papers and cheating.

However, since the college authorities didn't specify the type of headgear, the students used their creativity and came up with different styles of headgear. Some quite resourceful, some rather more ingenious.

Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz, the professor at the college who came up with the idea said she was looking for a 'fun way' to instill the virtues of 'integrity and honesty' in the students.

The mid-term exams presented the perfect opportunity for Mary and she issued the order and the students obliged.

One of the netizens questioned the practice saying, "Why are the college authorities using such drastic measures?". Meanwhile, another was impressed by the creativity of the college students, "The one with the tunnel-vision binoculars has to be my favourite tho."

(With inputs from agencies)

