Steve Job's daughter posts meme making fun of Apple's new iPhone announcement 

The tech giant, Apple, unveiled four new iPhone 14 models on Wednesday (September 8). The new generation of iPhones received some criticism for lacking innovation, much like in previous years.

But this year, Eve Jobs, the daughter of the late Apple co-founder and CEO Steve Jobs, added her voice to the chorus of dissent against the new launch of the iPhone 14.

The 24-year-old posted a meme, making fun of the new iPhone 14 by claiming that the company has essentially rehashed older designs with every new generation of iPhones.

Also read | Why Apple's new emergency SOS via satellite service for iPhone 14 is a 'big deal'

Jobs shared a meme of a man holding up a shirt that looked exactly like the one he was already wearing. The caption read out, "Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple’s announcement today," money control reported.

Apple was co-founded by Steve Jobs, renowned as a visionary, in 1976 in his parent's garage. When he passed away in 2011, Apple became one of the most valuable tech businesses in the world.

Also read | Apple launches new line of smartwatches: Series 8, new SE and Ultra

Apple's supporters believe that following Steve's demise, innovation in the company slowed down.

The base model of the company's newest smartphone, the iPhone 14, costs nearly $799, while the 14 pro max costs $1,100.

The base 128GB edition of the iPhone 14 costs Rs. 79,900 ($1,002) in India. Furthermore, the customers have to pay Rs. 89,900 ($1,127) for the 1Phone 14 plus 128GB model. However, the cost of the iPhone 14 pro in India will be Rs. 1,29,900 ($1,629), while the price of the pro max will be Rs. 1,39,900 ($1,755).

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE