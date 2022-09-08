Apple launches new line of smartwatches: Series 8, new SE and Ultra

Apple on Wednesday unveiled its new series of smartwatches at the Cupertino company's ‘Far Out' launch event. These are Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation), and Apple Watch Ultra.

The latest smartwatch series will come out in GPS and Cellular models and will be made available starting September 16 in the US.

Apple Watch Series 8 price and specifications

The price of the GPS version of Apple Watch Series starts at $399. In India, the starting price is pegged at Rs. 45,900.

While the cellular will come out with a starting price of $499. These smartwatch series will be available in Midnight, Silver, Starlight, and Red colours.

Moreover, the tech firm is also offering free subscription to Fitness+ for three months with the purchase of Apple Watch Series 8.

The Series 8 also features two new motion sensors to detect if you’ve been in a severe car crash.

Apple says that Series can track temperature changes as slight as 0.1 degrees Celsius and that it checks your temperature every five seconds.

It says that tracking your body temperature overnight can help give you insights into your ovulation cycle, which it can use to enhance the watch’s cycle tracking feature for those who menstruate.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) features and price

Apple’s most affordable smartwatch’s price will start at $249 for the GPS version, while the cellular model will cost $299. In India, the GPS model starts at Rs. 29,900.

The smartwatch will come out in Midnight, Silver, and Starlight colours.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) comes a Retina OLED display which, Apple claims, is 30 per cent larger than its predecessor that was launched in 2020.

The second generation is also equipped with a faster S8 processor, which is said to be 20 per cent faster than the S5 chipset on the older model.

Apple said that the new Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) has health monitoring features, including ECG and blood oxygen level monitoring.

It will also offer the crash detection feature which is available on the Apple Watch Series 8 lineup.

Apple Watch Ultra

This is the first time that Apple has launched an ‘Ultra’ version of its famed smartwatch series.

It has a huge 49mm case, encompassing the biggest and brightest display on an Apple Watch yet.

The case is made of titanium with a raised edge to protect the display. Apple claims that the Ultr4a version comes up with 2,000 nits of brightness for the display.

Apple has created a new watchface specifically for the larger display, called Wayfinder. It accommodates a lot more information and can be customized for the different environments.

Apple claims that its Ultra model has the best battery life of any Apple Watch, reaching up to 36 hours during normal use.

The Ultra models comes out with three new bands — Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band — offering unique design features that provide a secure and comfortable fit for every adventure.

On the left side, the Apple Watch Ultra has an extra speaker, which can be used to produce an 86-decibel siren for emergencies, as well as a new Action button painted in high-contrast international orange.

The button can be customized for instant access to Workouts, Compass Wayponts or Backtrack - a feature that allows you to find your way back through a trail.

The usual home button and digital crown are located on the right side. The crown has a larger diameter and coarser grooves. There are three microphones on the Watch Ultra that Apple claims can help you be heard even in windy conditions.

The Apple Watch Ultra will be available starting September 23 for $799.