Why Apple's new Emergency SOS via satellite service for iPhone 14 is a 'big deal'

Apple launched a new range of smartphones on Wednesday (September 7) with a stunning and most-talked about Emergency SOS via satellite feature.

Despite inflation and supply chain woes, Apple has launched the iPhone 14 models at prices similar to recent models. Apple has also unveiled a premium digital watch with a price tag to match.

Apple has debuted iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max featuring the Always-On display, the first-ever 48MP camera on iPhone, crash detection, Emergency SOS via satellite and an innovative new way to receive notifications and activities with the Dynamic Island.

Ever since it was announced, people are curious about the Emergency SOS via satellite feature. As quoted by news agency Reuters, Bob O'Donnell, a technalysis researcher said, "Well I think the biggest news for me was the release of the satellite service for iPhone 14. There's been rumors about this honestly for about a year and a half. And it wasn't clear whether they were going to actually do it."

"But from that opening video where they showed the satellite in the sky, I was like, okay, I'm pretty sure it's going to come today. And sure enough it did. It's not something that everybody needs," he added.

"But I think it's a thing that everybody would like to have because you never know when you're going to get caught in a particular situation and knowing that you have that safety net to potentially get in contact with someone if you are god forbid stuck, it's a big deal," Bob added.

What do we know about the Emergency SOS service?

The company said that its satellite SOS service will work with emergency responders and in some situations, the users will be able to use its FindMy app to share their location via satellite when they have no other connectivity.

The service will be free for two years with the iPhone 14, but Apple did not say what would happen after that period.

When a user has to send an emergency message and she/he is out of range of WiFi or cellular, satellite connectivity can be used.

Although Apple stated that the satellite SOS service was designed for use in open spaces when the skies were clear. Hence, the performance may be impacted if there are trees or buildings that are nearby.

