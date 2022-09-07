Hong Kong police to get ‘Iron Man’ hi-tech glasses as part of new initiative

The Hong Kong police officers are all set to receive gadgets resembling the ones used by Iron Man in Hollywood movies. As part of the new science initiative taken by the country’s authorities, augmented reality glasses can become a staple for the officers to help them in fighting crime.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Catherine Kwan Chui-ching, who is in charge of information systems, said that the department is already exploring options when it comes to introducing new technology.

Also read | Scientists discover antibody that can neutralize all known COVID-19 variants

“Many of you might have watched the Iron Man movie. He is able to access the data from the augmented reality when his helmet is on,” Kwan told South China Morning Post.

“We are currently exploring whether our officers could wear a pair of glasses that receives visual information of an incident including time, location and people involved. What they see can also be fed back to the command center instantly. It could be very helpful for officers and resources deployment.”

The glasses will allow them to communicate with each other better and also provide valuable services like navigation and additional information which can prove vital in emergency situations.

Also read | Pakistan floods pose serious threat to 4500-year-old site of Mohenjo-daro

“When frontline officers receive calls, they mostly rely on Google Maps to locate and find faster routes to the scene,” Kwan explained.

“The police map has added more useful and customised information like the number of schools and gas stations nearby, which will help them to go to the places they need to go more precisely.

“They do not need to use Google Maps in the future, because we will have our own. Some of our selected frontline officers are currently trying the police map on duty.”

(with inputs from agencies)