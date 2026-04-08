/Stephen King says 'I predicted someone like Trump' in a 1979 book: 'He is deeply unwell'

Stephen King, the acclaimed author of several horror thriller novels, said on Tuesday that one of his books talked about a figure exactly like Donald Trump. The Dead Zone is a 1979 thriller about a man who wakes up from a coma with the power to see the future. This character then sees a future with a US president who threatens the world with nuclear war. Referring to the book, King wrote on BlueSky, "I predicted someone like Trump many years ago, in THE DEAD ZONE." He called for urgent action to avoid a major disaster. "So now I'm saying this--in the next 12-16 months, we're going to find out if the two machines for the removal of a man unable to fulfil his duties actually work. They are the impeachment and the 25th Amendment. He is deeply unwell," King wrote. Trump hasn't threatened the use of nuclear weapons in the Iran War, but his threats are getting cruder each day.

On Tuesday, he wrote, "A whole civilization will die tonight", sending shockwaves throughout the world. American lawmakers called him out for saying such things as the president of the United States. Notably, in King's book "The Dead Zone," the man doesn't become the president, but is a successful businessman who runs for Congress and launches a campaign. He uses wrongful means to attack his opponents. The psychic protagonist sees all this before it happens and tries to assassinate him. He fails, but his action changes the future and saves the world from Armageddon. King compared Trump to this congressman in his book, but does not suggest anything more.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Latest on Iran War ceasefire