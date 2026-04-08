/‘They’ve had enough’: Trump says Iran can ‘start reconstruction’, hints US troops will be ‘hangin’ around’ in region

US President Donald Trump declared Tuesday (Apr 7) a “big day for World Peace” after a two-week ceasefire was announced following an agreement between the United States and Iran. Calling it “the Golden Age of the Middle East,” Trump said that Iran wanted this to happen as “they’ve had enough”. He added that the US will be helping the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz that has been blocked by Tehran due to the war. The US president stated that Iran can start the reconstruction process, while the US will be loading up supplies and “hangin’ around” to make sure “everything goes well”.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “A big day for World Peace! Iran wants it to happen, they’ve had enough! Likewise, so has everyone else! The United States of America will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz. There will be lots of positive action! Big money will be made. Iran can start the reconstruction process. We’ll be loading up with supplies of all kinds, and just “hangin’ around” in order to make sure that everything goes well. I feel confident that it will. Just like we are experiencing in the U.S., this could be the Golden Age of the Middle East!!!”

The recent post came after Trump announced that he had agreed to “suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks” after receiving a 10-point proposal from Iran that he believes is a “workable basis on which to negotiate”.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump has suggested that the US military will remain in the region despite the Iranian proposal demanding the withdrawal of US forces from the Middle East. Reports suggest that the US deployed roughly 7,000 additional personnel (including the 82nd Airborne and Marine Expeditionary Units) to the region in March 2026 to bolster defences. According to estimates, there are approximately 50,000 to 57,000 US troops currently stationed across the Middle East. This includes US personnel at key bases in Iraq, Kuwait, the UAE, and Qatar.