South Korean beer company thanks 'heroes' for cleaning road after 2,000-bottle spill

A South Korean beer company has expressed their gratitude to a group of people who helped them in cleaning a huge spill in the city of Chuncheon last month. The company called Cass posted a video in social media where they said that on June 29, around 2000 bottles of beer fell from the side of a delivery truck at an intersection. However, they found help from the local community who took care of the driver and also helped in cleaning the huge spill in the middle of the road. The video showed a group of people helping out the driver and the company said that the road was clear in half an hour.

“We are looking for the real heroes in Chuncheon. Citizens who made a real impression, we would like to express our gratitude towards you,” Cass wrote in its thank you note to the good samaritans.

Chuncheon is the capital city of the Gangwon province, and the spill caused a massive traffic disruption, according to local authorities. However, it did not cause any damages to either people or property and according to reports, traffic went back to normal after the spill was cleared.

The company also clarified that they have not taken any action against the driver who was present on the day of the spill and the accident was also covered by insurance.

Since the release of the video, social media has been buzzing with praise for the people who helped out in cleaning the spill and a lot of users went on to laud them for their selfless actions.

