Casualties mount as Russian military launches fresh onslaught in parts of Ukraine

The Russian invasion of Ukraine continued to cause major damage to the civilians as several deaths were reported due to continued onslaught from the Russian military. Serhiy Bolvinov, the deputy head of Kharkiv’s regional police force, said on Saturday that at least three people were killed in Chuhuiv due to a missile strike from Russian forces. According to AFP, Bolvinov said that the rockets were most likely fired from Russian territory, and it damaged a number of buildings in the area.

“Four Russian rockets, presumably fired from around (the Russian city of) Belgorod at night, at about 3:30, hit a residential building, a school and administrative buildings,” Bolvinov wrote on Facebook,

“The bodies of three people were found under the rubble. Three more were injured. The victims are civilians,” Bolvinov added while describing the current attacks on the northern part of Ukraine.

The Sumy region also saw casualties as a person was killed and seven others injured in towns near the Russian border, regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said on Telegram. The last few days have seen renewed aggression from the Russian forces and the death tally in the region stands at seven.

However, there was some good news for the Ukrainian forces as they were able to stop a Russian attack on a strategic eastern highway, according to Serhiy Haidai, the governor of the Luhansk region. He said that the road between Lysychansk and Bakhmut remained under Ukraine’s control.

“They still cannot control several kilometres of this road,” Haidai wrote in a Telegram post.

