Joe Biden formally invites UAE President to the United States

United States President Joe Biden extended an invitation to his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates - Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan – to visit the White House. The two world leaders met during the Arab Summit in Saudi Arabia and Biden said that he hopes Sheikh Mohamed will visit the US this year as he looks forward “to another period of strong and growing cooperation”.

Also read | Donald Trump 'would lie about anything', new book quotes former White House strategist

"We both understand that the challenges we face today only make it a heck of a lot more important that we spend more time together. And I want to formally invite you to the States," Biden said.

The summit is being considered to be an opportunity for Biden to set United States’ agenda in the middle east and to bolster relations with different countries. During his address at the summit, the US President said that they “will not walk away” from the region as efforts continue to stabilise the precarious situation in major parts of the middle east amid growing civil war and oil prices.

Also read | Joe Biden tells Saudi Crown Prince he is responsible for Khashoggi's Murder

“We will not walk away and leave a vacuum to be filled by China, Russia or Iran,” Biden was quoted by AFP. “We will seek to build on this moment with active, principled, American leadership.”

Biden also insisted that the United States will be taking the different approach following learnings from both Afghanistan and Iraq. “Today, I’m proud to be able to say that the eras of land wars in the region, wars that involved huge numbers of American forces, is not under way,” he said.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

(With inputs from agencies)