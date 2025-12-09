/Reddit down for thousands of users in India, US, Europe

Reddit appears to be down for the second day in a row for thousands of users. Reddit is the heart of the Internet — or the “toilet of the Internet,” depending on your likes and dislikes. The discussion forum's downtimes are becoming a frequent issue. The latest is prompting Redditors to complain about what they see as lax attention from Reddit engineers to improving and stabilising the site. Is Reddit losing the game?

Latest on Reddit downtime

Reddit global outage affected thousands of users since late Monday, with 24,000 users filing reports on outage-tracker site DownDetector by Tuesday. About 73 per cent of complaints concerned site inaccessibility (website not loading), while 22 per cent reported server-connection issues, and 5 per cent described app problems. Many users saw “Internal Server Error” messages; others said the app froze or crashed, individual feeds wouldn’t load, and many features like posting, commenting, browsing subreddits failed on both web and mobile versions. The outage is worldwide, hitting major regions including the US, India and Europe. The global demand on Reddit’s servers appears to be straining the infrastructure.

What is Reddit saying about the outage?

On its own status dashboard, Reddit flagged “elevated errors” beginning late Monday and said engineers were investigating. The problem may be stemming from server or backend instabilities rather than a single user issue.

What are Reddit users saying?

Frustrated redditors took to other social platforms mocking the outage, with some joking about a “meme takeover” on X (formerly Twitter) while Reddit was offline. Reports of pages failing to load, error messages and crashes poured in, with one user lamenting: “Every scroll attempt hurts because is Reddit down.” Others complained that, despite being a massive social media platform, Reddit seems unable to guarantee stable access.

For many, Reddit is a go-to hub for news, entertainment, community and support

When Reddit goes down, billions of conversations are disrupted, as people use it for community discussions, and even serious discourse.

Reddit faced repeated outages throughout 2025, some of which affected up to 100,000 users globally. Reddit's usual response is to acknowledge “elevated errors,” issue fixes and restore services, but the pattern is persistent.

This is raising questions about Reddit’s infrastructure stability, engineering priorities, and commitment to reliable user experience.