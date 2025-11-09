/Viral Reddit post claims candidate was interviewed by AI bot instead of a human

Artificial intelligence has entered almost every corner of the workplace, but a recent viral Reddit post has raised eyebrows about just how far it has gone. A user on the platform claimed that they were interviewed by an AI bot instead of a real person — and the story has quickly become a hot topic online. The Reddit user shared their experience on the page r/interviews, saying they received an email one morning inviting them to an online job interview. Everything seemed normal at first. “I clicked the link, and there was my interviewer. She smiled, nodded, and started asking questions,” the user wrote.

But soon, things started to feel strange. The user noticed that the interviewer’s head movements looked repetitive, and her face twitched slightly every few seconds. Thinking it might be an internet glitch, they continued. However, the conversation felt too perfect, no pauses, no natural breaks, and no filler words.

When the user tried to ask a question back, “Why do you think this role matters?” the interviewer’s response came instantly, in a tone that felt scripted and emotionless. At one point, the screen froze briefly and then continued as if nothing had happened. That’s when the candidate realised something wasn’t right.

Concluding the post, the user wrote, “I’m not against AI in hiring, but if an interviewer is basically a talking bot, shouldn’t candidates at least be told?”

The post quickly spread across Reddit, with thousands commenting on it. One user wrote, “If the interviewer can be AI, then candidates should also be allowed to use AI to match the energy.”

Another added, “AI interviewers are not new, but they take away the human touch that interviews should have.”