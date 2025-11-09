/ATP Finals 2025: Can anyone stop Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz in Turin?

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz aren’t just rivals anymore — they’re running the tennis show at the moment. As the ATP Finals 2025 are currently underway in Turin, Italy, it already feels like the rest of the field is playing catch-up. Days before the season-ending event, the two shared a light-hearted training session that grabbed as much attention as a real match. Fans filled the stands, cameras rolled, and the practice ended with Sinner winning 6-3 before the duo’s selfie went viral. It wasn’t just a friendly hit; it was a reminder of how far ahead they are from everyone else.

This season has belonged to them. Every time both players entered a tournament, one of them lifted the trophy. From the Grand Slams to the ATP 1000s, Sinner and Alcaraz have been rewriting tennis dominance in their own style. Now the big question ahead of the Turin showdown is simple.

Can anyone actually challenge Alcaraz or Sinner?

On current form, that looks unlikely. World No. 3 Alexander Zverev, despite his experience, hasn’t been able to close the gap. Novak Djokovic, who still reached four Slam semifinals this year and won the Hellenic Championship in Athens, has pulled out with a shoulder issue — leaving the field without its biggest test.

Taylor Fritz has shown grit all year, but still seems a level short. Ben Shelton brings energy and raw pace but lacks the control to trouble the top two. Alex de Minaur, Lorenzo Musetti, and Félix Auger-Aliassime round out the eight-man draw but haven’t shown enough consistency to be real threats.