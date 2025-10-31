/No heaven, no home: Couple quit their jobs for the Rapture. Now they are about to become homeless

A couple was such a firm believer in the Rapture, an event in which Jesus will supposedly take the believers with him to heaven, leaving behind others, that they quit their jobs. However, the day came and went, and nothing happened. So now they are at risk of losing their house since they can't afford to pay the bills. They asked their daughter if they could live with her, but she refused. Sharing the incident on Reddit, with the title "AITAH for not allowing my parents to move into my house...", the woman said that her parents were sure of the Rapture. It is an end-of-the-world event that some evangelical Christians believe will occur on September 23. Several people who believed in it were said to have sold their properties, cars and quit their jobs. This woman's parents were one of them. She shared how her father had been scaring her about the Rapture since she was a child. However, when the Rapture did not happen, they didn't know what to do.

They asked their daughter if they could move in with her, but she refused. She stated that they "live on a shared property owned by my Husbands Grandpa. We have to run all decisions by him." She admitted on Reddit that she was "rude but stern". The woman told them to get jobs again. The Redditor says she offered them financial assistance and even offered to help look for another house, suggesting they get a smaller place to save money. But they were not happy about it. She says her father is an optician and her stepmother has a master's degree in behavioural health.

Several people supported her for standing her ground, saying that ince they were adults, they could get on with their lives even if the Rapture did not happen. Meanwhile, a lot of them were amazed to see that her stepmother became so blinded by her husband's belief in the Rapture that they gave up everything. "I am mystified and amazed that your stepmother, with her degree in behavioural health, is blinded to your father's religious mania and catastrophizing," a user wrote.