Russian President Vladimir Putin was apparently extra cautious while taking the trip to Alaska. He did not want to leave any traces of his DNA behind, and so, his bodyguards collected his poo and brought it back to Russia. According to Express UK, as a web of security officers guarded Putin, one of the measures included carrying a "poop suitcase". Citing two veteran investigative journalists in the French publication Paris Match, it stated that members of the Russian president’s Federal Protection Service (FPS) were responsible for collecting his human waste, including his faeces. It was put in special bags, which were then placed inside the briefcase brought along for his Alaska trip for this specific purpose. The journalists who made the claim added that this has been a regular practice for years during Putin's foreign trips. This includes his visit to France in May 2017. Also Read: Why did Putin, Trump not take questions at Alaska press conference? The reason REVEALED

The claims have been made by author Regis Gente and Mikhail Rubin, both of whom have been writing on Russia for years. Ex-BBC journalist Farida Rustamova had also made similar claims about Putin. She said that Putin has a private bathroom during his foreign trips, where he uses a portable toilet. It has been done since 199,9 when he assumed the role of Prime Minister of Russia. While there is no confirmation on the said practice, the reason for it is supposedly to prevent other countries from learning about his health by accessing his poop. Also Read: War or peace – at Alaska and beyond

Health concerns about Putin

Putin's health has invited attention for a few years now. Reports have been swirling about the Russian leader being sick, with rumours once even suggesting that he had suffered a cardiac arrest. In Astana, Kazakhstan, last November, Putin was seen jerking his legs, triggering rumours that he could be suffering from a neurological condition, such as Parkinson's disease. Earlier this year, the General SVR Telegram channel claimed that Putin fell down a flight of stairs and soiled himself.

The Alaska Summit