/Did Putin send a body double to Alaska? Conspiracy theory kicks up dust on social media

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump talked to each other in Alaska for nearly three hours, followed by a press conference. But the short meeting triggered a slew of speculations, rumours and reports. One conspiracy theory catching on on social media is whether the Putin Trump met was the real Russia leader or a body double? People even posted comparative pictures, pointing out the difference between the "real" Putin and the "body double." The theory of Putin's body doubles taking part in several meetings instead of the real him have circulated online for years. Putin has maintained that he does not have a body double. Among the reasons pointed out were Putin's animated facial expressions. A user wrote that Putin is never this active physically and with his face. However, the Putin world saw at the press conference in Alaska was quite different. "How do we know if this is the real Putin? He is never this animated," a user wrote on X, posting four different photos of Putin where he is being extremely expressive with his face. Also Read: Did Putin bring a 'poop suitcase' to Alaska? The Russian leader reportedly took his faeces back to Moscow. Here's why

People claim the “high-energy” Putin in Alaska was a body double

The "high-energy" quips and actions were cited by other people as well, who claimed that the Putin in Alaska was his "high-energy double" that Moscow sends "into big crowds." The user added, “I call this one the Mr Magoo Putin. Huge round head, botoxed on a daily basis to keep him that way. Its incredible that they use him for the US ”negotiations", signaling that Witkoff requires no handling at all (sic)." Another person wrote that "Putin sent his body double to Alaska, who failed miserably under pressure from the US press corps." Also Read: Putin agreed to ‘NATO-style’ security guarantees for Ukraine? says senior envoy Steve Witkoff

Putin “doubler” has a "smooth forehead”

One more user pointed out the "smooth forehead", placing two pictures of Putin side-by-side to say that the real Russian president has wrinkles on his forehead, while the one in Alaska had a smooth forehead. "Definite it was a Putin doubler. Look at the smooth forehead. Yesterday it was filled with wrinkles," the user wrote on X. People posted shots of Putin from the press conference to claim "Putin’s facial expressions feels like its his body double." Putin even spoke a few words in English. In 2020, Putin admitted that the idea of using body doubles came up in the early 2000s, but, he told news outlet TACC, that he "refused doubles".

One user cited the body language and movement to claim that it was not the real Putin. “Those last few seconds looks totally out of character for Putin. The real Putin does not express any physical horseplay like this on the World stage. Ever,” the user wrote.

However, he added that the one meeting Trump will be the real one. “Expect Trump will meet the real Putin behind closed doors but it won’t be this guy. He also walked down the red carpet too briskly, with too much of a spring in his step and was too tall beside Trump,” the user named Sheldon Miller added, who is an ex-journalist as per his bio on X.



Alaska Summit no deal

Meanwhile, the Alaska Summit did not deliver any concrete results about the Russia-Ukraine war, the primary objective of the meet between the two world leaders. However, both Trump and Putin claimed that despite no ceasefire agreement, the talks were "very productive." Trump said at the press conference, “We had an extremely productive meeting and many points were agreed to. There are just a very few that are left."