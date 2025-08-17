/A tactic to fool Trump? Putin's troops creating illusions of 'staged captures' of Ukrainian territory

The Russian propaganda has been actively using a new "tactic" to lie about the gains of Ukrainian territory. Ukraine's Intelligence Directorate claimed that they are using this tactic to spread misinformation, staging captures of settlements to create an illusion of success.

Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in a post on Telegram, wrote that the Russian propaganda is sending small groups to bypass the position of the Ukrainian defenders.

"Russian propaganda is actively using a new tactic to spread disinformation – staged 'captures' of settlements to create the illusion of success at the front," they stated.

"To do this, the enemy sends small groups with Russian flags (“twos”) to bypass the positions of the Ukrainian defenders. Some of them manage to infiltrate individual settlements and shoot short videos that supposedly confirm the “capture” of the territory," they added.

The GUR further stated that such videos are used for “victorious” reports to the Kremlin leadership and "distributed in the media in order to put pressure on Ukrainian society."

They added that earlier, "the enemy" distributed another such video from the village of Andriyivka-Klevtsove.

As shown in the video, the fighters of the “Russian Volunteer Corps” as part of the “Timur Special Unit” of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and soldiers of the 5th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade, are demonstrating the real state of affairs in the village.

"We will remind that a similar group of “standard bearers” in the village of Zeleny Gay was recently liquidated by fighters of the “Brotherhood” unit as part of the “Timur Special Unit” of the GUR," it added.