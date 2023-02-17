Prithvi Shaw attack: Instagram influencer Sapna Gill arrested by Police after assaulting the Indian cricketer

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw was reportedly attacked by an Instagram influencer Sapna Gill and her male friend. The incident happened in on Wednesday Mumbai's Santacruz area outside a hotel when Shaw refused to click pictures with Sapna Gill. Prithvi Shaw was allegedly manhandled and his car was also attacked with a baseball bat by Gill and her friend. Mumbai Police have now arrested the influencer for intimidating Shaw and damaging his car. Officials revealed Gill was called to the police station on Thursday for the preliminary enquiry before she was placed under arrest. The police have also booked seven other people in this case.

Who is Sapna Gill?

Sapna Gill is a 31-year-old influencer with 219,000 followers on Instagram. The actor is originally from Chandigarh but now lives in Mumbai. She has also acted in several Bhojpuri films along with stars like Ravi Kishan and Dinesh Lal Yadav. She shares a variety of stuff on social media, including dance and entertainment videos and stylish images. She has acted in films including Nirhua Chalal London, Kashi Amarnath and most recently Mera Watan, released in 2021. Apart from Instagram, Gill is also popular on other social media platforms like Josh, YouTube and Snapchat.

Prithvi Shaw "attack" video goes viral on the Internet

A video related to the assault on Prithvi Shaw is making rounds on the internet. Users on social media have shared the video showing Gill allegedly harassing the Indian cricketer.

Another video of prithvi shaw invident, which clearly shows that drunk influncer and their friends attack on prithvi shaw #PrithviShaw #Sapnagill pic.twitter.com/ND5tzRhD66 — Rahul🌟 (@Rahultranic) February 16, 2023

What happened between Prithvi Shaw-Sapna Gill?