/Polish woman locked in a room by parents at age 15 is rescued at 42 - Horrified neighbours watch as truth emerges

A horrifying case has come to light in Poland, where a 42-year-old woman has left her childhood room after nearly three decades. Mirella was locked in there by her parents when she was 15 years old. The neighbours thought she had left the house since her parents had filed a missing persons complaint with the police in 1998. Those who knew her as a teenager are shocked to learn that she has remained locked in the room all these years. Mirella had contracted a deadly infection in the past few days, and if she had not been removed from the room, she would have died, the police said. The discovery was made in the city of Swietochlowice, in southern Poland, in July. However, the case has only now come to light after locals launched a fundraiser to help her recover. “Doctors determined that she was only days away from death due to infection," a person wrote in the post. Mirella has been in the hospital for two months, fighting the infection and other medical issues she contracted from being in the room for nearly 30 years.

Mirella had severe injuries on her legs

In July, residents heard a disturbance coming from inside. They informed the police, who enquired about the occurrences inside the house with the 82-year-old landlady. She tried to make them believe that everything was fine. The officers even talked to Mirella, who assured them that nothing was wrong. But they noticed severe injuries on her legs and called an ambulance. The doctors were shocked to see her condition, and said that Mirella was "days away from death".

The fundraiser post further states that Mirella "has been in the hospital for two months now due to her critical condition. People who knew Mirella thought she left her ‘family’ home almost 30 years ago." It added, “Much remains unknown, and several facts cannot be revealed at this stage. One thing is certain: the truth must come to light as to why this young, healthy 15-year-old stopped leaving her home and disappeared without a trace."

The Polish woman had never been to a doctor

The post quotes Mirella as saying that she has "never even seen her city develop", and that "she has missed out on so many things, she has never been to a doctor, never obtained an ID card, never gone for a simple walk or even to the balcony." It added, "Her hair and teeth are in critical condition, even threatening her health."

Recalling the scene in the second-floor apartment, witnesses said that Mirella looked “extremely neglected”, and her legs “appeared to be necrotic”. A neighbour remembered seeing Mirella as a teenager. "We used to play in front of the building when I visited my grandmother for the holidays. Then she suddenly disappeared under mysterious circumstances." Her parents locked her in the tiny room for 27 years, and since then, neighbours believe that only the elderly couple lived in the apartment. A criminal investigation has been launched into the matter.

