/'110 625’ scrawled with blood on pillow saves woman in China

A delivery driver in China saved a woman after he found a pillow with the number "110" scribbled on the roadside near a residential building. He was on a food delivery run when he came across the white pillow. The woman has been stuck in her bedroom for 30 hours without food or water. The incident happened on August 12 in Sichuan province, southwestern China. The driver, surnamed Zhang, is a university student who was on a summer job. He saw 110 written on the pillow in dark red colour, along with the number 625. He instantly knew that someone was in danger and so called the police. The number 110 is an emergency number in China. The police needed to figure out where the pillow had come from. They contacted the employee of a nearby hotel who recognised the design of the pillow. It had come from the homestay on the 25th floor of Building 6 - so the number 625.

The police feared that the pillow was thrown by a victim of a kidnapping or a violent crime. They rushed to the building where they knocked on the door. When no one answered, they forced their way in. They found that the homestay owner, a woman surnamed Zhou, had accidentally gotten locked inside the bedroom. She was in there cleaning the room when the wind shut the door. The woman was inside for 30 hours. She didn't have access to the toilet, and her phone was also in the living room, leaving her with no way to contact anyone. She tried attracting attention by hanging a red suit out of the window and dropping foam boards. But no one noticed.

This caused extreme mental distress to the woman. When nothing worked, she bit her finger and used her blood to write the number 110 625 on the pillow, which she threw out. After being rescued, she told Red Star News that her happiness knew no bounds when she saw the police. She tried to thank Zhang by giving him 1,000 yuan, but the student refused to take the money. “He is still a student, yet he refused to accept it. I was deeply touched. It made me feel the warmth of society,” she said

