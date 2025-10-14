/Woman books hotel months in advance, reaches to find it is still under construction

Imagine when you made a hotel booking two months back, and didn't get to check in because it was still under construction. This is what happened to a woman in Tennessee, on her first night alone in five years after having a baby.
A woman in Tennessee, US, booked a hotel that was linked to the Marriott brand, but was shocked to see that it was still under construction. She told View From the Wing that she had made the booking two months in advance with the TownePlace Suites by Marriott Murfreesboro. It was supposed to be her first night alone in five years. She had never stayed anywhere without her baby since becoming a mother. So she decided to take a night off and booked a room at the hotel. What was supposed to be a night of relaxation turned into a nightmare. "Arrived at the hotel, just now, for check-in, and it’s not finished being built!!!" she said. "Doors locked, furniture still in wrappers, pool not finished, construction underway," the woman added.
The hotel had sent her the check-in emails and app reminders before the date. She even received a message reminding her that it was time for her to go to the hotel, only to be left shocked and disappointed. The woman called customer care, but they didn't help. They told her that she could also not avail the "walk me" option since she didn't actually go inside the hotel. Under this policy, the hotel that cannot provide a room gets the guest a reservation somewhere else without additional charge? "They were willing to rebook me at nearby Courtyard for double points of what I already spent. They emailed current hotel for eventual points refund since they cannot be reached to cancel reservation," she said.
Also Read: Hotel refuses to let couple use nebuliser plug socket for terminally ill 3-month-old baby
The problem in this case was that Marriott’s Ultimate Reservation Guarantee can be availed only if a property is "open and operational." However, in this case, the hotel was still being built, and so she was refused on a technicality. Her points were also not compensated since, under the Bonvoy rules, there is no requirement to do so for an unopened hotel. The woman was left furious since she was getting constant reminders about her check-in, and no one bothered to inform her that the hotel was still being built.