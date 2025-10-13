/One surgical mistake triggers two cardiac arrests in woman who lost 95 kg and underwent tummy‑tuck procedure

A woman in England nearly died after undergoing surgery to remove excess skin following a weight loss of 95 kg. Sarah Dyson lost so much weight over two-and-a-half years, but says it didn't feel like it since there were loose folds of skin hanging around. She found a way to tuck in the excess skin every morning and had to wear baggy clothes to hide it. So she decided to have it removed. But the surgery would have cost £17,000 in the UK. Someone suggested having it in Turkey, as it would cost less. So Sarah left Manchester for Istanbul on September 1 and spent £6,500 for a tummy tuck, an arm lift and liposuction. But she had a near-death experience after the surgeons reportedly "forgot" to give her blood thinners, Daily Mail reported.

Sarah suspected something was wrong when she noticed some swelling in her leg. But she was told it was normal, and so Sarah took the flight back home on September 8. The day after, she experienced breathlessness while simply standing in her kitchen. She knew something was not right, but chose to skip visiting the ER since she had a doctor's appointment in two days. That's when the doctor rushed her to the hospital, where they found a blood clot in each lung and deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in her left leg. She went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated twice. In DVT, a clot forms in a deep vein, often in the legs, and breaks off, entering the lungs.

Turkish clinic surgeons forgot to give her blood thinners

Sarah said the surgeons "did a fantastic job, but they just forgot to give me my blood thinners." She repents getting the surgery, saying, "My vanity almost cost me my life", and says the surgery was "not worth it at all". Sarah added, "I am definitely thankful to be alive. I'm just glad I cannot remember dying." Now she would have to take blood thinners for the rest of her life, and the experience has "completely put her off cosmetic surgery." When the doctors asked her if she was given blood thinners before flying, she said no. "They must have forgotten," the doctors said.