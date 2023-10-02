Pennsylvania mummy 'Stoneman Willie' to be laid to rest after 128 years on display

Around 128 years ago, a petty thief died of kidney failure in a Pennsylvania, US jail. Now, more than a century later, residents of the small city of Reading will give his mummified remains a proper send-off and burial.

The unidentified man, to locals, is known as Stoneman Willie and has for long been a creepy part of the city's lore. For the past so many years, the mummy has been on display, satiating the curious gazes of tourists, locals, both adults and children.

Stoneman Willie

The petty thief, as per Reuters, dies on 19 November 1895, in a local jail. His remains were then accidentally mummified by a mortician who was experimenting with new embalming techniques.

Since his death in November 1985, his remains have been on display at Auman's Funeral Home.

The thief's true identity remains unknown, as at the time of the arrest he had given authorities a fake name. Now, more than 100 years later, his true identity may finally be known to all.

Why was he embalmed?

As the thief's true identity was not known to the authorities, their search for a next of kin wasn't fruitful. While they searched for his family, the funeral home attempted an experimental embalming technique on him.

When the search failed, the funeral home petitioned the state for permission to keep the thief's body instead of burying it. The funeral home reportedly did this because they wanted to monitor the experimental embalming process.

True identity

More than 100 years after Stoneman Willie's death, the funeral home, using modern technology and a thorough search of historic documents, may have finally uncovered Stoneman Willie's true identity.

On Saturday (Oct 7), Willie will make his final journey through the streets of Reading. He will be buried at a local cemetery, and at his graveside, the funeral home will reveal his real name.

The mummified thief will be buried with a tombstone engraved with his real name, reports Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies)

