‘Bone Smashing’: Bizarre TikTok trend sees people hitting faces with hammers

In the long list of bizarre trends, a new craze has taken over TikTok users whereby people use blunt objects like hammers and bottles and hit their faces in the pursuit of achieving aesthetically appealing looks.

Called the “Bone Smashing” trend, this baffling practice has already amassed more than 267.7 million views on TikTok.

This trend involves people attempting to reshape their facial features by deliberately breaking their own bones and achieving what they believe a desirable face.

Some people posted before and after photos to indicate that they obtained the desired look by breaking their own facial bones.

Based on Wolff's Law

This trend seems to be rooted in 19th-century German surgeon and anatomist Julius Wolff's Law.

According to this theory, bones are constantly undergoing remodelling with old or damaged bones continuously being resorbed and replaced by new ones.

It argues that applying mechanical force or physical stress to your bones can actually increase the rate at such remodelling occurs and, in the process, result in stronger, thicker bones. And the lack of such stress or force can lead to thinner or weaker bones.

Some TikTokers seem to have misinterpreted this theory to sculpt their facial appearance to gain a more “chiselled” look.

Defies logic and science

There is, however, no evidence to suggest that hitting your face with blunt objects will make you more appealing.

Also read | When fiction becomes reality: Photo of Asiatic lion standing on Arabian Sea shore goes viral

In fact, the “Bone Smashing” theory is contrary to what Wolff’s law talks about. A blow from a blunt object can actually cause harm including fractures and deformity.

According to the Evening Standard newspaper, repeated injury from bone-shattering can cause nerve damage and discomfort, while extreme force can result in fractures and lifelong disfigurement.