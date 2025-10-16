/'I'm here to warn you' - Pastor claims 'ship with demonic spirits' is coming for Earth. Netizens link it to 3I/ATLAS

A pastor in America is claiming that God showed him a vision of an "alien" ship flying over the Vatican and Mayan temples in Mexico. Brandon Biggs said in a YouTube video that "demonic spirits" are coming for Earth, but he doesn't know when. Biggs' claim has gone viral on social media, especially since an interstellar visitor is racing towards the Sun. 3I/ATLAS has been labelled a comet by scientists, but bizarre occurrences and observations have led some scientists to speculate that it could be an extraterrestrial relic. "A major distraction is about to take place. I said, 'Lord, are there two of these?' And he said, 'No, it's just one'," Biggs said in a video, as per Daily Mail. Notably, he had earlier predicted the assassination attempt on Donald Trump three months before it happened. "This bullet flew by his ear, and it came so close to his head that it busted his eardrum," he said in April last year. Three months later, a man named Matthew Crooks fired bullets at him at a Pennsylvania campaign rally, with one bullet brushing past his ear, leaving Trump bleeding.

Scientist claims 3I/Atlas could be an alien mothership and release tiny probes

This has led people to think that his latest prediction about these travellers could also come true. What's shocking is that he has predicted one aspect about the extraterrestrial visitor exactly as Avi Loeb. The Harvard scientist has put forward several anomalies in 3I/ATLAS to claim that there is a 30% - 40 % chance that it is a piece of alien technology. One of his theories is that this "mothership" could release mini probes that will spread on different planets in the solar system and even replicate. Biggs also said the same thing about this object in July. He said in July this year, that he saw "little bitty ships coming out of this mother ship that were balls of light." The Oklahoma pastor admitted that it "sounds way out there", adding, "It was way out there to me. I didn't even want to talk about it, but I'm instructed to. I'm just here to warn you."

He said that "everybody will freak out because they're going to see it moving across the ocean." Biggs further claims that those coming are not aliens, since there is "no such thing." "There are going to be things in the sky that are going to scare everybody in the days ahead because people are going to go, 'Oh, no. ET really exists.' No, it's fallen angels," he said. Even though his prophecy has gone viral, some people are slamming him as "fake". But since his prediction about Trump came partly true (Trump did not burst his eardrum), netizens fear there is a chance that this spaceship is coming for Earth. Besides, it coincides with 3I/ATLAS and Loeb's theory that there is a possibility that it is not of natural origin.

Latest update on 3I/ATLAS

The interstellar comet flew by Mars on October 2-3 and is now travelling towards the Sun. It will reach perihelion (closest point to the Sun) on October 29-30. Loeb says that if it is truly a comet, 3I/ATLAS would disintegrate because of the acceleration, the heat and the gravitational force. At this time, it will also hide in the glare of the sun. However, if it is an alien "mothership", it could seed the bodies in the solar system with mini probes. The interstellar object has displayed new anomalies, with Loeb writing that fresh images of 3I/Atlas taken by the Keck Telescope on August 24 show that the gas plume around it features prominent nickel emission but no evidence for iron. He says this is an anomaly only seen in industrial objects and never before in all known comets.

After it survives the trip to the sun, it will again become visible from Earth, and will make its closest approach to our planet in mid-December. In November, the European Space Agency's Jupiter Icy moons Explorer (JUICE) spacecraft will observe 3I/ATLAS, but won't send data until February next year. Then, NASA's Juno spacecraft will observe it in March 2026. Photos of 3I/ATLAS from the Mars orbiter TGO have been released, but observations made by Mars Express and NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter have still not been made public.

